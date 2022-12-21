ED says, Vijay Nair was ‘very close’ to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Vijay Nair, one of the accused in the case involving the Delhi liquor policy, is said by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to have been close to Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi. Congressman Sachin Pilot was also mentioned by the ED in the chargesheet. One of the accused, Arjun Pandy, who was close to Vijay Nair, was also close to Sachin Pilot, the ED claims.

The ED claims that MS Reddy, a member of parliament, once spoke with CM Arvind Kejriwal about the liquor business.

When the new excise policy was implemented in New Delhi by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the ED claimed that BRS MLC K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, and a few others paid Vijay Nair of the Aam Aadmi Party kickbacks totaling Rs 100 crore for his assistance.

The agency claims that Kavitha, through her associate Arun Pillai, also owned a 65% stake in Sameer Mahendru’s company Indo Spirits, along with Member of Parliament MS Reddy. When the new excise policy was introduced by the Delhi government, Indio Spirits was one of the major business players in the city.