Gulf country to impose new health fees on expats

Dec 21, 2022, 10:42 pm IST

Kuwait City: Kuwait has decided to impose new fees for health services on expatriates. The Health Ministry in the country will announced the fees. Fees will be imposed on on expatriates benefitting from services offered by medical centres, emergency hospitals and outpatient clinics.

Expats make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of around 4.6 million. In recent years, Kuwaiti authorities have sought to redress demographic imbalance in the country.

