In Gujarat, bootleggers come up with new methods to smuggle alcohol before new year

Smugglers are using ambulances, trucks, and a variety of other vehicles to transport liquor in Gujarat, a dry state, as the New Year approaches.

Recently, the Limbdi police in the Dahod district found liquor in an ambulance valued at Rs 7 lakh.

A police officer said, ‘We have arrested one person in the matter who was driving the ambulance. We have also seized cash worth Rs 59,000 from the accused. Mostly, the alcohol came from the Madhya Pradesh side. Further investigation is on in the matter.’.

Another incident involved the Kheda police seizing foreign liquor worth more than Rs 26 lakh. Police officials claim that a truck was smuggling liquor on the Vadodara-Ahmedabad national highway.

‘The truck had a Haryana registration plate. During checking, a police team found 174 boxes of foreign liquor. The driver of the truck escaped, leaving behind the truck,’ a police official said.