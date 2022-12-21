India has two ‘rashtra pitas’: Amruta Fadnavis

Amruta Fadnavis, the spouse of Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, has referred Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the father of New India and stated that there are two ‘rashtra pitas’ in the nation (father of the nation).

‘There are two rashtra pita here. Amruta, a banker and singer, declared during a fake court interview that Narendra Modi is the father of the modern nation and Mahatma Gandhi is the father of the earlier India.’

Yashomati Thakur, a congresswoman and former minister for Maharashtra, criticised the senior BJP leader’s wife for the comments.

‘BJP and RSS supporters have repeatedly attempted to assassinate Gandhiji. They continue to act in such a way because they are fixated on altering history by spreading falsehoods and defaming revered figures like Gandhiji,’ said Thakur.

Amruta was questioned about referring to Modi as the ‘rashtra pita’ last year at the fictitious court interview (abhirup nyayalay). She was questioned by the interviewer who Mahatma Gandhi was if Modi was the rashtra pita.

Amruta retorted that Mahatma Gandhi is the nation’s rashtra pita and that Narendra Modi is the rashtra pita of New India. We have two rashtra pita: Narendra Modi is the rashtra pita of New India, and Mahatma Gandhi is the rashtra pita of that (prior) era.

Days before Amruta’s remarks, the opposition criticised Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.