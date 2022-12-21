IRCTC launches new tour package to Rajasthan: Details

Bhopal: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a new air tour package to Rajasthan. The 9-night and 10 days tour package is named ‘Royal Rajasthan’ and will commence on January 24 from Bhopal and will end on February 2. It will cover places like Udaipur, Ranakpur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Junagarh, Bikaner, Jaipur, and Pushkar.

The tour will cost Rs 57100 for single occupancy in a Deluxe class, the cost is Rs 39900 for double occupancy and Rs 37500 for triple occupancy. If the passenger wants a separate bed for their child between 5-11 years, the cost is Rs 31300.While for a child without a bed, it will cost Rs 27700. For a child without a bed between 2-5 years, the price is Rs 16600 . The cost of the package include economy class return air travel between Bhopal – Udaipur – Bhopal, transfers, and sightseeing on a SIC basis in an AC vehicle, local guide, travel Insurance, AC Accommodation in deluxe hotels for 09 nights and a fixed menu buffet breakfast and dinner at hotels with 1 Ltr. packaged drinking water bottle per person per day.