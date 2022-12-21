James Cameron’s science fiction epic ‘Avatar The Way of Water’ is inching close to the $500 million mark. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie has made $497 million.

The first of four alleged sequels to 2009’s ‘Avatar,’ the movie follows the story of the Sullys as they flee the revenge of the earthlings following their defeat at the end of the first movie.

The characters of Jake Sully and Neytiri, played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, respectively, are reprised.

Additionally reprising their roles are Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald.

Sigourney Weaver also makes a comeback, albeit in a new capacity. With this film, the franchise welcomes Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement.

‘The Way of Water’ has an astronomical budget of $350 to 460 million, so it will have to continue its performance at the ticket window for the foreseeable future. Like the original, the film is expected to have strong legs that should help it carry to February.