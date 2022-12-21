Kerala issues a new advisory for citizens as Covid cases increase in China.

The Kerala government today resolved to step up efforts to stop the virus’ spread in the southern state in light of the spike in COVID-19 cases abroad.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made this announcement during a news conference in Thiruvananthapuram .

Although there aren’t many COVID-19 instances in the state, Vijayan urged people to take precautions to avoid contracting the virus.

The Chief Minister also reminded the populace that in order to combat the virus, the lessons learnt from the state’s peak period of COVID-19 cases should be applied.

Vijayan recommended individuals to avoid being in close proximity to people who have COVID-19 symptoms and to not disregard fever, cold, and sore throat.

A novel version of the Omicron strain has been linked to an increase in coronavirus cases in several Chinese cities, including the capital Beijing, with complaints of packed hospitals and a lack of available beds.