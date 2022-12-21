Key Parliamentary Meeting Led By Sonia Gandhi To Address India-China LAC Row

Sonia Gandhi, the leader of the Congress party, presided over a meeting of all party MPs today in Parliament to deliberate the strategy for the remainder of the Winter Session amid the opposition’s attack on the government over the tensions along the India-China border.

Party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and all party MPs were present at the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting, which was held in Parliament’s Central Hall.

President of the Congress Parliamentary Party is Sonia Gandhi (CPP).

Later on in the day, the Congress will stage a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex to demand dialogue about the tensions on the India-China border.

Other opposition party leaders are anticipated to participate in the demonstration.

Since the Winter Session began on December 7, opposition parties have demanded a discussion of the border tensions between India and China and the most recent Chinese violations.