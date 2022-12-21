Lender hikes home loan rates: Details inside

Mumbai: Leading mortgage lender in the country, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) increased its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) on home loans. The lender hiked the RPLR on housing loans by 35 basis points. The new rates will come into force today.

HDFC Ltd offers low home loan interest rates starting from 8.20% (for those with 800 plus credit score) per annum. For those who do not have the required credit score, the interest rate may vary between 8.40% to 8.90%.

‘This rate of interest is applicable to home loans, balance transfer loans, house renovation, and home extension loans. HDFC offers an adjustable-rate loan also known as a floating rate loan as well as a trufixed loan in which the interest rate on the home loan remains fixed for a specific tenure (say first two years of the entire loan tenure) after which it converts into an adjustable-rate loan,’ HDFC said in a statement.

Loan Slab: Home Loan Interest Rates (% p.a.)

For Women: (upto 30 Lakhs) 8.60 – 9.10

For Others: (upto 30 Lakhs) 8.65 – 9.15

For Women: (30.01 Lakhs to 75 Lakhs) 8.85 – 9.35

For Others: (30.01 Lakhs to 75 Lakhs) 8.90 – 9.40

For Women: (75.01 Lakhs & Above) 8.95 – 9.45

For Others:(75.01 Lakhs & Above) 9.00 – 9.50