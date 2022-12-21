No tolerance for NGOs trying to shift the demographics: Amit Shah

Amit Shah, the union home minister, declared on Wednesday that the government would have no patience with non-governmental organisations that sought to use foreign financing to alter the nation’s demographics and stir up social unrest.

In response to a Lok Sabha debate on drug addiction, Shah stated that while the government has enlisted a lot of NGOs to raise awareness about drug usage, it cannot watch helplessly as these groups get unreported foreign financing.

‘There are numerous NGOs that wish to destroy India’s social fabric. Some NGOs are out to terrorise Indian society. The Indian government’s policy cannot be the same for these NGOs.’

‘Stronger action will be taken against those who violate the Foreign Contribution (Regulatory) Act. They will not receive any pity,’ warned Shah.

‘Funds flowing from other countries cannot go unchecked. There had already been plenty during your (UPA) tenure. This is the Narendra Modi administration. We won’t consent to any funding that aims to destabilise the nation.’

‘They want to use FCRA to alter the demographics. Legally, it cannot be permitted. They will face harsh punishment,’ the Union Home Minister promised.

Congressman Gaurav Gogoi, who took part in the discussion, claimed that by subjecting civil society organisations to investigations under the Foreign Contribution (Regulatory) Act, the government was preventing them from operating effectively.