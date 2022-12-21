Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for second day in a row. The concern over Reserve Bank of India’s latest policy meeting and key US macroeconomic data influenced investors.

BSE Sensex plunged 635.05 points or 1.03% to close at 61,067.24. NSE Nifty fell 186.20 points, or 1.01% to end at 18,199.10. About 801 shares have advanced, 2727 shares declined, and 116 shares remained unchanged in the equity markets.

The top losers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Ultratech Cement, and IndusInd Bank. Top gainers in the market were Divi’s Labs, Apollo Hospitals and Cipla .