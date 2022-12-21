US President Joe Biden is expected to meet Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Wednesday

US President Joe Biden will reportedly meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday at the White House.

According to the source, preparations are being made for a meeting between the two presidents at the White House, where the main topic of conversation is expected to be delivering military assistance to Kyiv.

Security concerns have prevented the specifics of the conversations from being made public, but reports indicate that they will be made public in order to offer a new defence assistance package that will include Patriot missile systems.

Zelensky may address Congress later in the day, according to reports.

Zelensky would be travelling abroad for the first time since the Russian invasion started in February of this year, which is notable. He has only appeared virtually at the international summit to make his case for more military funding.

So far, White House officials have remained tight-lipped on the potential meeting. Even the US House Speaker refused to divulge further information.