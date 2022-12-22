Bharati Airtel launches 5G services in these cities

Mumbai: Leading internet and telecom service provider in the country, Bharati Airtel introduced its 5G services in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in Gujarat. It also launched the services in Imphal in Manipur.

The 5G services are currently operational at SG Highway, Memnagar, Satellite, Navrangpura, Sabarmati, Motera, Chandkheda, South Bopal, Gomtipur, Memco, Bapunagar in Ahmedabad and Koba, Raysan, Sargasan, Pethapur and other key locations in Gandhinagar town. The 5G services are currently operational at Akampat area, War Cemetery, Dewlahland area, Takyelpat area, RIMS Imphal area, New Secretariat, Babupara area, Nagaram, Ghari, Uripok, Sagolband and other select locations in Imphal.

Also Read: Banks to remain shut for 14 days next month: Full list

Earlier this week, Airtel announced the launch of its 5G services in Shimla, adding that its 5G network will be operational at Mall Road, Sanjoli, Dhalli, BhattaKufar, Ridge and Sanjoli Helipad area and a few other select locations. The provider rolled out its 5G services in Lucknow last week, which is operational in some areas, including Gomti Nagar, Hazratganj, Aliganj, Aishbagh, Rajajipuram, Aminabad, Jankipuram, Alambagh and Vikas Nagar.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.