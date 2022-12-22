BJP, DMK will form alliance for 2024 polls: AIADMK leader

The DMK and the BJP are the same, according to senior AIADMK leader and MP C Ve Shanmugam, and they will form an alliance for the upcoming parliamentary elections. The comment has caused conflict within Tamil Nadu’s NDA alliance.

According to C Ve Shanmugam, the DMK will break with its current allies and form an alliance with the BJP ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections.

C Ve Shanmugam said, ‘Both are the same.’ The BJP responded angrily to his comment, with K Annamalai, the state party chief, labelling it ‘speculation.’

Annamalai, the state president of the BJP, ‘How do you expect me to respond to speculations? If anyone speaks for BJP, they should a member of BJP.’

Senior AIADMK leader Jayakumar told India Today that C Ve Shanmugam held that opinion.

‘C Ve Shanmugam delivered his view and based on that Annamalai reacted. Everything will be decided during the appropriate time during the election which is in 2024. Party and its supremo will decide it then,’ stated Jayakumar.