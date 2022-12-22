Face masks, maintaining social distance, and avoiding gatherings are advised amid the rise of Covid in China.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has warned and pleaded with the public to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect in light of the unexpected increase in Covid-19 instances in several nations, including China and East Asia.

On Thursday, IMA released a warning about the upcoming Covid epidemic and outlined the procedures that must be done to prevent the infection.

The IMA further stated that there is no immediate cause for fear due to the country’s current circumstances.

In light of the sharp increase in cases in China, the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research, and Department of Biotechnology representatives met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss the Covid situation in India.

China has fallen into chaos as a result of the government’s decision to abandon the zero-Covid policy’s rigorous lockdown limits. Even if the administration disputes that the death toll has reached double digits, crematoriums around the nation are overflowing with the enormous stream of deaths.