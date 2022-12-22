In letter to Delhi L-G, ‘Conman’ Sukesh accuses Satyendar Jain, Tihar officials of threatening him

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently arrested in Delhi’s Tihar jail on suspicion of money laundering in the amount of Rs 200 crore, has written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena once more, accusing two jail staff members of threatening to kill him.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar claimed in the letter that Superintendent Raj Kumar and Deputy Superintendent Jai Singh, who were both working in Mandoli’s jail number 14 at the time, had threatened to kill the conman.

The conman added that the Mandoli jail was not a secure setting. Sukesh claimed in the letter that Satyendar Jain, a minister from Delhi, had threatened to kill him.

The alleged conman claimed he met Raj Kumar and Jai Singh in 2017 and gave them each nearly Rs 1.25 crore and Rs 35 lakh as protection money, respectively.

The conman wrote to Delhi L-G about how both jail staff are currently threatening to kill Sukesh on Satyendar Jain’s orders in exchange for evidence.

Sandeep Goel, a senior IPS officer and the former director general of Tihar Prisons, was suspended on Thursday for alleged negligence of duty by the Union Home Ministry.