Jofra Archer of England will play against South Africa as he rejoins the ODI squad for the first time since March 2021.

England bowler Jofra Archer is finally set to rejoin the England cricket team after a 21-month injury hiatus that involved multiple operations and multiple rehab periods for stress fractures. Archer had three major physical issues at this time, the first being the stress fracture in his bowling elbow, the second being a second fracture in his back. Between those two mishaps, Archer had a strange fish tank mishap that required him to have a minor operation on his finger.

The right-arm fast bowler, who was training with the England Lions, recently made a comeback to action in the United Arab Emirates. When England Test team was getting ready for the Pakistan Test visit, Archer played an intra-squad match against them.

The South Africa ODI series, which will take place in late January 2023, has chosen Archer. Reece Topley, David Willey, and Chris Woakes are the other pace options available to England in addition to Archer.

The 14-man squad for England Men’s three-match ODI series against South Africa will be announced in January.