PM Modi will evaluate the situation today following a new Covid variant scare from China.

At a high-level meeting this afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will examine the situation on Covid-19 and related factors in the nation.

A day following four cases of BF, there will be a meeting.

The Omicron 7 variation, which is to blame for the increase of Covid-19 cases in China, was found in India.

Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Health, assessed the situation on Wednesday and urged people to act in a Covid-appropriate way by getting vaccinated and using masks in crowded locations.

According to official sources, random samples of international travellers travelling from China and other countries will be tested at airports. Covid instances have suddenly increased in China and some other nations.

The central government had on Tuesday encouraged all states and union territories to step up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples in order to maintain track of developing variants in light of a spike in Covid-19 cases in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China, and the US.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated in a letter to the states and UTs that such an activity would enable timely detection of any novel varieties circulating in the nation and would help the undertaking of necessary public health actions.

Covid-19 continues to be a global public health threat, with 35 lakh new cases recorded weekly.