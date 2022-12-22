Stock Market: Equity indices end lower for third day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower for third day in a row. The hawkish tone from the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest policy meeting weighed on domestic equities.

BSE Sensex index plunged 241.02 points, or 0.39% to close at 60,826.22. NSE Nifty ended 71.80 points lower at 18,127.30. About 754 shares advanced, 2699 shares declined, and 86 shares remained unchanged. All sectors ended lower except Nifty IT index.