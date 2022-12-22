‘The Way of Water’ helps The Walt Disney Studios cross the $4 billion mark in 2022

The world takes notice when James Cameron releases a film. And with his most recent work, ‘Avatar The Way of Water,’ nothing has changed.

The 2009 science fiction blockbuster ‘Avatar’ gets a sequel, and it has only been in theatres since last Friday, yet it has already made close to $500 million worldwide.

The movie is anticipated to have extended legs, like any major Christmas release, which should enable it sail through unruffled waters for at least a few more months.

It has since been revealed that ‘The Way of Water’ assisted The Walt Disney Studios in passing the $4 billion threshold. The House of Mouse passed the $3 billion threshold in November, largely because of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’

In case you didn’t know, the ‘Avatar’ franchise was earlier owned by 20th Century Fox, which was acquired by Disney.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprise the respective roles of Jake Sully and Neytiri. Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald also return in their roles.

Sigourney Weaver also returns, but in a different role. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement join the franchise with this film.