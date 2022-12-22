UAE based money transfer and exchange company launches lucky draw

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi based money transfer and exchange company, Ahalia Exchange launched its winter promotion campaign. Under the campaign, customers can win 1 kilogram of gold and 10 luxury cars as lucky draw prizes.

Ahalia Exchange informed that expats who remit money home through any of its 30 branches across the UAE will get a coupon each to enter the raffle and electronic draws to be held in Dubai next year. The ‘Ahalia Exchange Winter Promotion’ will start today, December 22 and runs till April 20, 2023.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: 3 expats share Dh300,000

This edition of the campaign will see 111 winners. The grand prize will be for half-a-kg-gold, and 25 people will get 8gm and 75 others 4gm each. There are also 10 luxury SUVs up for grabs.