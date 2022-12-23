3 Army Officers and 13 Soldiers are killed in Sikkim after an army truck falls into a gorge.

According to a statement from the army, the army truck that the soldiers were riding in plunged down a gorge in Sikkim on Friday, killing sixteen soldiers, three of them were officials.

The army informed that, the truck was a part of a convoy of three vehicles that had departed Chatten in the morning for Thangu.

‘While travelling to Zema, the car made a sudden curve and skidded down a steep slope. An emergency rescue effort was initiated, and four injured soldiers have been airlifted to safety’ stated the Army.

The Army also stated that it is supporting the grieving families at this difficult time.

‘We are extremely saddened by the deaths of Indian Army men caused by a traffic accident in North Sikkim. The nation is incredibly appreciative of their devotion and dedication. My sympathies go out to the mourning families. We pray for those who are hurt to recover quickly’ Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, tweeted.