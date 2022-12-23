At the last minute, Libya scrapped its intention to deliver Gaddafi’s spymaster to the US.

Recent reports claims that Libya abruptly scrapped a plan to give Muammar Gaddafi’s spy chief to the US. This week, the extradition plan apparently came to an abrupt end out of concern about public outrage.

Former intelligence chief and Gaddafi’s brother-in-law Abdullah al-Senussi is held accountable for a string of deadly attacks that were targeted against western aviation as well as other targets. The Guardian stated that the plan to deliver al-Senussi was abruptly abandoned.

The 72-year-old man is being detained in Tripoli, Libya, and the US wants him to speak with them about the 1988 bombing that brought down a US-bound plane over Lockerbie, Scotland.

Mohammed Abouagela Masud, a second Libyan suspect in the Lockerbie attack, was taken into custody by the US earlier this month, according to a statement. His family claimed that he had been forcibly kidnapped.

The report further says that, the transfer of Senussi to US custody was shelved after public outcry in Libya following the handover of Masud put the temporary prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh’s administration under pressure.