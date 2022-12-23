‘Avatar The Way of Water’ crosses $600 million mark worldwide, a week after its release

Despite a slower start than anticipated, James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is off to a strong start at the box office. The movie has made more than $600 million globally after only one week of release.

At the time of writing, it has grossed $610 million (as per Box Office Mojo). That’s not bad for a movie that follows ‘Avatar,’ which came out 13 years ago. It’s obvious that Cameron’s magic works.

And with the strong legs that his film inevitably will end up having and lack of notable competition for at least a couple more months, ‘The Way of Water’ should have smooth sailing. It has an astronomical budget of $350 to 460 million, so it does need those dollars.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprise the respective roles of Jake Sully and Neytiri. Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald also return in their roles.

Sigourney Weaver also returns, but in a different role. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement join the franchise with this film.