Betta-Karuba community in Karnataka granted tribal status by bill passed by Parliament

A bill to add ‘Betta-Kuruba’ and ‘Kadu Kuruba’ to the list of Karnataka’s Scheduled Tribes was approved by Parliament on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022 was approved by the Rajya Sabha by voice vote.

On December 19, the Lok Sabha approved the legislation that Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda had steered through the Upper House.

The bill, according to the minister, aims to bring justice to Karnataka’s Betta-Kuruba community, which only numbers 5,000 people living in the southern state.

The statement of objects and reasons for the bill read, ‘The State Government of Karnataka has requested to include ‘Betta-Kuruba’ community as a synonym of ‘Kadu Kuruba’ in entry 16 in the list of Scheduled Tribes of Karnataka.’

In response to the concerns brought up by members of the opposition, Munda claimed that the Congress has done nothing to improve the welfare of the tribal community and is now weeping like a crocodile.

The Narendra Modi government, according to Munda, aims to provide justice for all societal groups.

The Betta-Kuruba community will be eligible for all benefits offered to Scheduled Tribes, including reservations in educational institutions and government jobs, once the bill is approved by Parliament and the rules are set.