Delhi Mayor nominee Shelly Oberoi of the AAP says that cleaning Delhi is the top most priority.

According to Dr. Shelly Oberoi, candidate for Delhi mayor for the Aam Aadmi Party, managing the landfills and cleaning up Delhi will be the top priorities.

‘Cleaning Delhi would be our top priority. The BJP has turned three garbage sites and cleanliness into a battle during the last 15 years. Our top priorities would be managing the dumps and sprucing up the capital city,’ she said.

‘The 250 council members would now need to collaborate for Delhi,’ she said.

Oberoi joined the party in 2013 as a volunteer. She has a doctorate in management and graduated from IIM-Kozhikode. She later continued to work for the party during the 2017 elections in Haryana and Punjab. She kept studying in between.

Oberoi stated, ‘I finished my PhD in 2020 and an executive course in management from IIM-Kozhikode.’

Shelly Oberoi has been put forward by the AAP for the position of mayor of Delhi. The BJP’s 15-year hegemony in Delhi came to an end when the AAP won the municipal elections at the beginning of this month.