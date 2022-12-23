Delhi woman constable found hanging; suicide due to harassment is suspected

At her home in Delhi’s Chhawla area, a 23-year-old woman constable of the Delhi Police allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself.

The deceased, Ganga, was employed by the Delhi Police security division and had spent the previous year on duty guarding Parliament House. Her husband is a member of the traffic unit of the Delhi Police.

The body was found by police on Thursday morning. Although there was no suicide note on the scene, it is believed that the female constable killed herself because she was being harassed by a senior rank officer. But no such complaint has yet been submitted.

According to Delhi Police, all of the family members have testified in front of the magistrate, and no one has yet been accused of anything.

Police sources claim that the deceased constable had taken multiple leaves. A judicial investigation into the situation is being carried out by Delhi Police.