Government schools to start winter vacation from January 1

‘All government schools under the Directorate of Education will remain closed for winter vacation from January 1, 2023, to January 15, 2023. To revise the syllabus and to enhance the learning level academic performance of the students, remedial classes will be held for classes 9 to 12. These classes will enable the students in revising the basic concepts of the subjects from examination point of view,’ a circular issued by the authority said.

For schools with double shifts, remedial classes will be held in separate wings.