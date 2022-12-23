‘Hackathon’ to explore ideas to increase efficiency at Supreme Court!

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is holding a hackathon to foster creative thinking and investigate doable ideas for streamlining the current processes, from ‘filing to listing’. Stakeholders have been encouraged to offer thoughts and creative solutions for system development. A notice posted on the website of the Supreme Court stated that Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, a judge on the court, will oversee and provide direction for the event’s planning.

According to the notification, ‘Under the directions of the Chief Justice of India, the Registry is organising a ‘Hackathon’ event for identifying creative suggestions and investigating workable plans for enhancing and bringing efficiency to the current processes from ‘filing’ to ‘listing’ of judicial matters in the Supreme Court of India’. It said that from December 24 to December 30, 2022, submissions of recommendations or creative ideas should be made online at the following URL: https://main.sci.nic.in/hackathon/.

It said, ‘The suggestions/innovative ideas shall be within the scope of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013’. According to the notification, participants in the event may include stakeholders and duty holders such as members of the Supreme Court Bar Association and Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association, members of the top court e-committee, officials, and law clerks/research assistants employed by the top court registry.

According to the statement, a screening-cum-selection committee would identify the top 18 suggestions or creative ideas after carefully examining the responses. The chosen participants would then be invited to present their ideas during the event, which would take place on January 7 in the court complex. Each participant would have a maximum of ten minutes to present their proposal and an additional five minutes to interact with the screening/and the assigned judge.

The participant may illustrate how his or her vision and proposition would bring about systemic changes to reach the desired target, as it was stated in the announcement for the presentation. It said that the winner would be the person with the best proposal, followed by a runner-up, and the remaining participants would get certificates of participation.