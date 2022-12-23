In Ajmer, Rajasthan, speeding car rams into trailer, four died

At least four people were killed on Thursday night in Ajmer, Rajasthan, when the vehicle they were riding in collided with a trailer.

Near Bandanwara city, the accident took place on the Bhilwara-Ajmer Highway.

Hawa Singh, Sandeep Singh, Sher Singh, and Satveer are the names of the deceased. After visiting Mahakal, they were travelling back to Kotputli from the Madhya Pradesh city of Ujjain.

Their high-speed vehicle was travelling from Bhilwara to Jaipur when it rammed into a trailer that was parked in front of a public health facility on National Highway 48.

Locals quickly arrived on the spot and called the police.

Girdhari Singh MayJapta, the in-charge chowki, arrived on the scene and removed the bodies from the car. The bodies were transported to the mortuary in Bhinay with the aid of an ambulance on the highway.

According to eyewitnesses, the majority of the trailers on NH 48 are parked on the side of the road, which causes accidents. A roadside bus struck a trailer last month as well, injuring several passengers.