In an engagement with security personnel on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, 2 Naxals were killed.

On Friday morning, during a joint operation by the Bijapur Police of Chhattisgarh and the Gadchiroli Police of Maharashtra in the forests on the boundary of the two states, two Naxals, including a lady, were killed in an encounter with security forces. Officials believe there may be more casualties as the others ran into the woods.

The Naxals opened fire on police officers from the C-60 unit of the Gadchiroli Police and the DRG of the Bijapur Police as they were patrolling the areas with deep cover in the Damrancha forest area. The security forces retaliated when they utilised automatic guns.

According to Neelotpal, the superintendent of police in Gadchiroli, the bodies of the two Naxalites were discovered in the scene of the confrontation, and a search operation is still ongoing.

Teams from the Gadchiroli and Bijapur police departments continue to patrol the Damrancha forest.