Indian Railways cancels 241 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has fully cancelled 201 trains and partially cancelled 40 trains today, December 23. These trains scheduled to operate today were cancelled due to maintenance and weather related issues. The list of cancelled trains include a large number of passenger, mail, and express trains.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Full list of cancelled trains:

01564 , 01566 , 01568 , 01588 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01823 , 01824 , 02547 , 02548 , 02549 , 02550 , 03085 , 03086 , 03343 , 03344 , 03359 , 03360 , 03592 , 04285 , 04319 , 04320 , 04350 , 04353 , 04354 , 04383 , 04384 , 04435 , 04496 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04989 , 04990 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05209 , 05258 , 05259 , 05261 , 05262 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06123 , 06802 , 06803 , 06882 , 06896 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06977 , 06980 , 07341 , 07342 , 07343 , 07344 , 07379 , 07380 , 07906 , 07907 , 08407 , 08408 , 08445 , 08446 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 11026 , 11030 , 11124 , 12172 , 12241 , 12242 , 12279 , 12280 , 12318 , 12368 , 12370 , 12505 , 12506 , 12562 , 12583 , 12584 , 12874 , 12987 , 13258 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 13350 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14230 , 14231 , 14232 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14332 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15203 , 15204 , 15280 , 15622 , 15903 , 17035 , 17233 , 18104 , 18413 , 18414 , 18631 , 18635 , 18636 , 19614 , 20948 , 20949 , 22198 , 22441 , 22442 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36085 , 36086 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416

How to check if your train is cancelled:

If you further want to confirm that your train has been cancelled then you can do so by following these four simple steps.

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement