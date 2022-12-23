India’s first Muslim fighter pilot is Mirzapur’s Sania Mirza

For Sania Mirza, the sky is the limit. Sania Mirza, the daughter of TV repairman Shahid Ali, is on track to become India’s first Muslim fighter pilot. She obtained a total ranking of 149 in the National Defense Academy (NDA) exam.

Sania Mirza, a native of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, claimed that Flight Lieutenant Avani Chaturvedi served as her inspiration.

‘Flight Lieutenant Avani Chaturvedi greatly impressed me, and after watching her, I made the decision to join the NDA. I aspire to encourage the younger generation someday’ she said to ANI. Sania has won one of the 19 NDA seats designated for women, taking second place. Mohana Singh Jitarwal and Bhawana Kanth, two of Avni Chaturvedi’s companions, were also named the first female fighter pilots.

Sania is a native of the tiny village of Jasovar, which is a part of the Dehat Kotwali police station district. The aspirant female fighter pilot graduated from Pandit Chintamani Dubey Inter College in her hometown.

‘In the fighetr pilot wing, there were just two seats set out for women. I tried once and couldn’t get a seat. But on my second try, I was able to secure a place’ ETV Bharat website cited Sania Mirza as saying. She added that it is a fallacy that only applicants with strong English communication abilities are chosen for this prestigious league.

According to a report in the Hindi daily Amar Ujala, she was admitted to Guru Nanak Girls Inter College in Mirzapur city after finishing Class 10 to finish her Class 12 requirements. Sania also won the district’s UP Board Class 12 competition. She took the coveted NDA exam in April 2022, passing with flying colours and earning a 149th rank.

Sania would reportedly join NDA Khadakwasla in Maharashtra’s Pune district on December 27, 2022.

Sania Mirza will be the first Muslim fighter in the Indian Air Force if everything goes according to plan.