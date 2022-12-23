IPL 2023 Auction: SRH gets Harry Brook for 13.25 Cr, Mayank Agarwal for 8.25 Cr

Kochi: England batter Harry Brook has been bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2023 for Rs 13.25 crores. ‘Phew! That was fierce England’s Harry Brook is SOLD for INR 13.25 Crore to @SunRisers W.O.W’, tweeted IPL. SRH also roped in Mayank Agarwal for Rs 8.25 crore. Ajinkya Rahane was bought for the base price of 50 Lakhs by CSK.

Brook recently emerged as the leading run-scorer in the Test series against Pakistan, scoring 468 runs at an average of 93.60, with three centuries and one half-century and the best score of 153. He was also given the ‘Man of the Series’ for his superb performance in the longer format. Brook was also given the ‘Man of the Series’ award for his superb show in seven-match T20I series against the Asian giants that took place in September-October as a part of the tour. In seven innings, he scored 238 runs at an average of 79.33, with one half-century and the best score of 81*.

New Zealand veteran batter and skipper Kane Williamson was also bought by the defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans on his base price of Rs 2 crore. ‘Opening bid with the Gujarat Titans for Kane Williamson and he is SOLD for INR 2 Crore to Gujarat Titans #[email protected]’, tweeted IPL. Williamson did not have a great IPL 2022 with SRH. In 13 matches, he could score only 216 runs in 13 matches at an average of 19.64. Only one fifty came out of his bat. His strike rate was also extremely sub-par at 93.51. He was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2023 auction in November. In 13 T20Is this year, Williamson scored 443 runs at an average of 36.91 with three fifties. His strike rate however has been a little subpar for T20I standards, sitting at 118.76.

The IPL 2023 auction is going on at Kochi today. Out of the 405 players in the fray, 273 are Indians while 132 are overseas players. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282, while four are from associate nations. A maximum of 87 slots are available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players. The highest reserve price is Rs 2 crore with 19 overseas players slotted in the highest bracket.