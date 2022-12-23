IPL Auction: Kavya Maran is once more trending on Twitter

In Kochi, a 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-account is now in progress. Sam Curran, an all-rounder for England, was purchased by Punjab Kings for the record-breaking sum of Rs 18.50 crore, making him the most expensive purchase in IPL auction history. Harry Brook, a fellow countryman of Curran, was purchased by SRH for Rs 13.25 crores. The daughter of SRH owner Kalanithi Maran, Kavya Maran, attended the IPL auction in Kochi, and her presence wasn’t lost on the fans, who inundated Twitter with amusing memes.

Kane Williamson, a batter from New Zealand, had previously been acquired by Gujarat Titans (GT) for his basic fee of Rs 2 crores.

Williamson’s IPL 2022 performance with SRH wasn’t very good. He was only able to score 216 runs at an average of 19.64 in 13 games. From his bat, only one fifty was produced. His strike rate, which was 93.51, was also incredibly poor. He was fired by the team before the November 2023 IPL auction.