PM Modi paid condolences to Kaikala Satyanarayan

The passing of renowned Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana has dealt a severe shock to the whole Tollywood community. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the legendary actor who died early on December 23 at his home in Hyderabad. According to reports, his last rites would be performed at Mahaprasthanam on December 24.

The previous few months have seen Kaikala Satyanarayana, 87, struggle with a number of health difficulties. PM Modi paid homage to the actor on Twitter shortly after word of his passing spread online. Saddened by the thespian’s passing, PM Modi praised Satyanarayana’s legacy and wrote on how his work will continue to be enjoyed by audiences for many years to come.

PM Narendra Modi paid a moving tribute to the late actor on Twitter. ‘I am devastated by the demise of Mr. Kaikala Satyanarayana, a renowned film legend. Because of his great acting abilities in a variety of roles, he is well recognised to audiences across many generations. My condolences are extended to his family and supporters. Om peace (sic),’ stated his tweet, which was accurately translated from Telegu to English.