Russian envoy: ‘Ice Age’ in US-Russian relations, high likelihood of conflict

Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported on Friday that the Russian ambassador to the United States compared the current condition of US-Russia relations to a ‘ice age’ and warned that there was a ‘high possibility’ of conflict between the two nations.

Anatoly Antonov was quoted by TASS as stating that while it was difficult to predict when the two sides’ strategic engagement may restart, talks on prisoner swaps had been ‘effective’ and would go forward.

Due to the impact from Russia’s military operation in Ukraine and the ensuing application of Western sanctions, relations between the two countries have reached their lowest ebb in decades.

Two prisoner swaps, in which Russia released basketball player Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine veteran Trevor Reed in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout and convicted drug smuggler Konstantin Yaroshenko, were among the few instances of effective U.S.-Russian diplomacy in 2022.