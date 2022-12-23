UAE Police introduces 48-hour number plate delivery service

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have introduced a new delivery service for license plates of light and heavy vehicles as well as for bicycles. Under the new initiative, number plates will be delivered to locations across emirates within 48 hours. Customers will receive number plates without the need to visit customer happiness centres.

Drivers and vehicle owners can submit their applications through the authority’s electronic service portals or the ‘Tamm’ website. Once the service is selected and delivery fee is paid, the customer will be contacted to ascertain the time and place of delivery. The traffic system will be updated accordingly with new data.