Actress Noorin Sherif announces engagement with Actor- scriptwriter Fahim Safar; See pics..

Mollywood actress, model, dancer Noorin Shereef will tie the knot with actor and scriptwriter Fahim Safar. The couple announced the good news by sharing pics of their engagement. The engagement ceremony was held at a resort in Bekal. Only close friends and relatives attended the function. Photos and videos of the grand function have been trending on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noorin Shereef (@noorin_shereef_)

‘We started off as friends , who randomly met at work! From being Friends , to Best-Friends to Soul-Mates , this was a journey filled with Love , Light and lots of Laughter. Here’s to the newest Scene in our Story , our Engagement!’, Noorin wrote on her Instagram page as a caption to the pics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noorin Shereef (@noorin_shereef_)

‘We have a gang of friends. Me, Noorin, Ahaana, Rajeesha and Nimish are all part of that gang. We gradually decided to take our friendship to the next level. It was me who proposed first. We had planned the engagement as a small function’, said Fahim.

Noorin, a native of Kollam is also popular as a dancer and model. She was first seen in Omar Lulu directorial ‘Chunks’ which was released in 2017. She then went on to play the female lead in the super hit movie ‘Oru Adaar Love’. She will be next seen in ‘Santacruz’, ‘Velleppam’ and ‘Bermuda’. Faheem is known for his roles in ‘June’, ‘Gangs of 18’, ‘Malik’ and Madhuram. He also co-penned the script of ‘Madhuram’ along with Ashiq Ajmar.