BJP MLA hurt after car goes off bridge in Satara, Maharashtra

In the Maharashtra region of Satara, an accident involved the vehicle of BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore. On Saturday morning about 3.30 am, the accident happened close to a crematorium on the Pune-Pandharpur route. The car’s driver lost control, and it dropped off a bridge and into a gorge.

Jaykumar Gore was taken to Ruby Hospital in Pune after suffering a rib fracture. Two other passengers who were travelling with the BJP politician suffered critical injuries in the collision and were sent to a hospital in Baramati for treatment, while another passenger only had minor wounds.

‘BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore was involved in an accident last night on the Pune-Pandharpur route in the Satara district close to Malthan. Along with his driver and two guards, he has been taken to a hospital in Pune,’ said Satara SP Sameer Shaikh.

MLA Jaykumar Gore represents the Man Assembly district in Satara.