Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold surged marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 39,880, higher by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price suffered a loss of Rs 440 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), Gold future yesterday settled at Rs 54,561 per 10 gram, clocking weekly gain of Rs 236 per 10 gm. In international market, spot gold price finished at $1,797 per ounce, $5 per ounce higher from its last Friday close.