Do COVID vaccines cause sudden cardiac arrests? Report

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is currently looking into whether these sudden cardiac arrests might be connected to COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccinations in light of an increase in heart attacks and sudden cardiac arrests.

The ICMR is evaluating recent reports of sudden cardiac arrests from all around the nation, according to a story in the Times of India. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has assembled a team of top cardiologists and experts to investigate the cases and do verbal autopsies, which are investigations into the conditions of the deceased and their causes of death.

‘Regarding the potential reasons for an increase in sudden cardiac arrest instances, there is a lot of misinformation out there. It’s also being linked by many individuals to COVID and the vaccinations used to treat it. Investigating the root cause is the goal of this investigation’, a Health Ministry official was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The action was initiated in response to many social media posts and videos that suggested a connection between the COVID-19 vaccination and occurrences of sudden cardiac arrest. According to the American Heart Association, a sudden cardiac arrest is an ‘electrical’ problem which is linked to the electrical activity in the human body. On the other hand, a heart attack is related to a blockage of the heart’s blood supply.

However, experts have cautioned that heart disorders and cardiac arrests are connected to a number of other health issues, as well as age and other lifestyle variables, and have recommended routine health checks to monitor heart-related problems.