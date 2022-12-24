India makes COVID-19 test mandatory for passengers from 5 countries, including China

New Delhi: India has mandated a COVID-19 negative test report for travelers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand, the health minister said on Saturday.

Passengers from those countries would be put under quarantine if they showed symptoms of COVID-19 or if tests positive were, minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. Filling the Air Suvidha form to declare current health status will also be made compulsory for international passengers arriving from the aforementioned countries.

Yesterday, India issued updated Covid-19 guidelines for international passengers arriving in the country, with effect from 10am IST today. The new guidelines are being revised in light of the ‘increasing trajectory of Covid-19 cases being noted in some countries across the world’, said the notice by the country’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Consulate General of India in Dubai also took to Twitter on Friday to share the advisory.

The updated protocol underlines that 2% of passengers on the flight will undergo random testing for Covid-19 on arrival. Additionally, passengers having symptoms of Covid-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol. The ministry noted that children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during the self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per protocol.