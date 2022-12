Indian Railways to operate 51 special trains to Kerala: Details

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Railways has announced 51 special trains to Kerala. These special trains were announced to cater the heavy rush of passengers during the upcoming Christmas-New Year season.

The Southern Railway will operate 17 special train services to different places in Kerala for Christmas and New Year. South Central Railway zone will operate 22 special trains, South Western Railway will run 8 special trains and East Coast Railway will operate 4 special trains to Kerala. These special trains will be operated during the period from December 22, 2022 to January 2, 2023.

Also Read: IPL 2023: Complete squad of Mumbai Indians

Full list of special trains:

December 24, 2022: 06035- From Ernakulam Junction to Velankanni via Sengottai, Virudhunagar, Karaikkudi

December 25, 2022: 06064- From Kollam Jn to Chennai Egmore via Palakkad

06036- From Velankanni to To Ernakulam Junction via Sengottai, Virudhunagar,Karaikkudi

December 26, 2022: 06065- From Chennai Egmore to Kollam via Palakkad

06068- From Ernakulam Junction to Tambaram via Sengottai, Virudhunagar, Tiruchchirappalli

December 27, 2022: 06067- From Tambaram to Ernakulam Junction via Sengottai, Virudhunagar, Tiruchchirappalli

06066- From Kollam Jn to Chennai Egmore via Palakkad

December 28, 2022: 06061- From Chennai Egmore to Kollam Jn via Palakkad

December 29, 2022: 06062- From Kollam Jn to Chennai Egmore via Palakkad

December 30, 2022: 06063- From Chennai Egmore to Kollam Jn via Palakkad

December 31, 2022: 06035- From Ernakulam Junction to Velankanni via Sengottai, Virudhunagar, Karaikkudi

January 1, 2023: 06064- From Kollam to Chennai Egmore via Palakkad

06036- From Velankanni to Ernakulam Junction via Sengottai, Virudhunagar, Karaikkudi

January 2, 2023: 06068- From Ernakulam Junction to Tambaram via Sengottai, Virudhunagar, Tiruchchirappalli