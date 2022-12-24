IPL 2023: Complete squad of Gujarat Titans

Mumbai: Defending champions, Gujarat Titans had a purse of Rs 19.25 crore to fill its 7 slots remaining in the Indian Premier league 2023. They bought 7 players and now have in hand Rs 4.45 crore. They bought Shivam Mavi (Rs 6 crore), KS Bharat (Rs 1.2 crore) and Kane Williamson (Rs 2 crore).

Gujarat Titans Full Squad:

Players Bought In IPL 2023 Auction: Mohit Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Joshua Little ( Rs 4.4 crore), Urvil Patel (Rs 20 lakh), Shivam Mavi (Rs 6 crore), KS Bharat (Rs 1.2 crore), Odean Smith ( Rs 50 lakh), Kane Williamson (Rs 2 crore)

Players Retained: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad.

Players Released: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron