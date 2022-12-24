IPL 2023: Full squad of Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants reached the play-offs in their maiden Indian Premier League appearance in 2022. They bought 10 players at the mini auction held in Kochi yesterday. The team retained 15 players from the squad they made their IPL debut with and came into the auction with a purse of Rs 23.35 crore.

Lucknow Supergiants full squad:

Players Bought in IPL 2023 auction: Yudhvir Charak (Rs 20 lakh), Naveen-ul-Haq (Rs 50 lakh), Swapnil Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Prerak Mankad (Rs 20 lakh), Amit Mishra (Rs 50 lakh), Daniel Sams (Rs 75 lakh), Romario Shepherd (Rs 50 lakh), Yash Thakur (Rs 45 lakh), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 50 lakh), Nicholas Pooran (Rs 16 crore)

Player retained: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.