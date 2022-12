IPL 2023: Full squad of Punjab Kings

Mumbai: Punjab Kings bought English all-rounder Sam Curran in the Indian Premier League 2023 mini auction held in Kochi yesterday for Rs 18.5 crore. Sam Curran thus became the  most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League .

PBKS Players Bought in IPL 2023 Auction: Shivam Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Mohit Rathee (Rs 20 lakh), Vidwath Kaverappa (Rs 20 lakh), Harpreet Bhatia (Rs 40 lakh), Sikandar Raza (Rs 50 lakh), Sam Curran (Rs 18.5 crore)

Retained Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Released players: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell , Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee

PBKS Full Squad for IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone*, Kagiso Rabada*, Jonny Bairstow*, Nathan Ellis*, Bhanuka Rajapaksa*, Shivam Singh, Mohit Rathee, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia, Sikandar Raza*, Sam Curran*