IPL 2023: Here is the full squad of Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai: In the mini auction of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) held in Kochi yesterday, the last edition runners-up, Rajasthan Royals bought a total of 9 players. Rajasthan came into the auction with 16 players retained from the 2022 IPL season. They had only Rs 13.20 crore to spend in Friday’s IPL auction.

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural IPL edition but have failed to win any title since then. They entered the final of IPL in 2022, after a gap of 14 years and lost to Gujarat Titans.

RR Players Bought in IPL 2023 Auction: Jason Holder (Rs. 5.75 crore), Donovan Ferreira (Rs 20 lacs), Kunal Rathore (Rs 20 lacs), Adam Zampa (Rs 1.5 crore), K.M. Asif (Rs 30 lakhs), Murugan Ashwin (Rs 20 lakhs), Akash Vashisht (Rs 20 lakhs), Abdul P A (Rs 20 lakhs), Joe Root (Rs 1 crore)

Retained Players: Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler *, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy*, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer*, Trent Boult*, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal

Released Players: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch*, Daryl Mitchell*, James Neesham*, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile*, Rassie Van Der Dussen*, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka

RR Full Squad for IPL 2023: Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler *, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy*, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer*, Trent Boult*, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joe Root*, Abdul P A, Akash Vashisht, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Adam Zampa*, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira*, Jason Holder.*