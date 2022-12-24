Police officer dies while on duty fighting with criminals in MP

According to reports, a police constable in the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh was killed while on the job after being stoned during an altercation with criminals.

The incident took place at a police station where S.A.F. members were stationed in the Kasai Mandi neighbourhood of Damoh.

The jawans were eating dinner at the outpost on Friday night when they heard loud noises. An dispute ensued after Constable Surendra Singh, who was on duty, requested the noisemakers to quiet down.

After a heated debate, several miscreants punched Singh in the skull with a stone and then fled the scene, leaving him bleeding heavily.

Singh was injured and taken to the closest hospital, where the staff pronounced him dead.

According to SP DR Teniwar, the police are looking into the situation and would soon make the accused into custody. Police have been stationed in the area and various teams have been organised to find the suspect.