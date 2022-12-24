Taliban order bans women from working for foreign, local NGOs!

According to a letter from the economics ministry, the Taliban-run government in Afghanistan on Saturday instructed all national and international non-governmental organisations (NGO) to prevent female employees from reporting for duty. This is the latest restriction on women’s rights.

According to the letter, some of the female employees were not following the administration’s interpretation of the Islamic dress code for women, which was confirmed by Abdulrahman Habib, a spokesman for the economics ministry. As a result, they were not permitted to work until further notice.

It happens only days after the Taliban-led government ordered that colleges no longer admit women, a move that drew significant condemnation from throughout the world as well as some demonstrations and harsh criticism domestically. It was unclear right away how the decision would impact United Nations organisations, which are heavily represented in Afghanistan and provide assistance in the midst of the country’s humanitarian crisis.

Habib said that the letter only pertained to organisations that fall under the umbrella of ACBAR, Afghanistan’s coordinating agency for humanitarian organisations, when asked if the regulations also extended to U.N. agencies.

Over 180 domestic and foreign NGOs are a part of that organisation, which excludes the United Nations. But to carry out its humanitarian operations, the United Nations frequently hires NGOs that are registered in Afghanistan. The access of women to help, according to aid workers, depends on the presence of female staff.